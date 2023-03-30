KRG spokesperson says there is good understanding between Erbil and Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, Dr. Jotiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson, told Kurdistan 24 that there is good understanding between Erbil and Baghdad.

Both Erbil and Baghdad are eager to reach an agreement to re-export oil from the Kurdistan Region. He also said the suspension of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region following the decision of the International Chamber of Commerce will harm the oil industry.

Moreover, the spokesperson explained that KRG in an effort to diversify its economy, developed other sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism, and investment.

At Baghdad’s request, Turkey halted the export of oil through its Ceyhan port on the Mediterranean on Saturday. The KRG was exporting nearly 400,000 bpd while Baghdad was sending 70,000 barrels a day through the pipeline.

The Kurdish government is currently in talks with Baghdad to find a new mechanism to resume exporting oil following the court ruling.