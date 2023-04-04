Deal to resume Kurdish oil exports reached

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region oil exports will resume to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, according to a new deal struck between Erbil and Baghdad on Tuesday.

The deal was announced in a joint press conference by the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Premier, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, in Baghdad.

“This is an important deal for the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” PM Barzani said. He extended his congratulations to the people of Kurdistan and the whole country.

The agreement should serve as a “basis” for future understandings and cooperation between the two governments, the Kurdish premier said.

“We have sought to reach a deal with Baghdad without conceding our constitutional rights,” he added and extended his appreciation to Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and the KRG delegation for all their efforts leading to the final agreement.

The Kurdish premier also thanked Al-Sudani for his cooperation.

The deal is “temporary” until a hydrocarbon bill is passed in the Iraqi parliament, PM Barzani said, adding he was “certain” it would be implemented this time.

The agreement, in accordance with the Iraqi constitution, will go into effect immediately, PM Al-Sudani said.

"We have secured a deal that respects our rights under the constitution and puts the country on a stronger footing," Barzani wrote in a tweet following the meeting.

"I commend my friend @mohamedshia for his leadership and commitment to a new collaborative era between Erbil and Baghdad," he added.

It has been ten days since the Kurdistan Region’s oil exports were stopped by Ankara, following a ruling by the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration in favor of Bagdad.

The Iraqi premier called for the collective effort of all to support the implementation of this new deal, which is the result of several rounds of negotiations between the two sides, Al-Sudani told Kurdistan 24.