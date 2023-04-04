PM Barzani meets Iraqi President in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both sides highlighted the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad to export oil from the Kurdistan Region and the role of the delegations on both sides in reaching this agreement, the statement added.

The importance of approving the federal budget law in the House of Representatives and the preparation of the federal oil and gas bill were also discussed in the meeting, per the statement.

Kurdistan Region oil exports will resume through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, according to a new deal struck between Erbil and Baghdad on Tuesday.

The deal was announced in a joint press conference by the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Premier, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, in Baghdad.