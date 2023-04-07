Security

KRG spokesperson expresses concern over Sulaimani International Airport

“This terrible situation is the result of the occupation of government institutions and their use for illegal activities,” the spokesperson said.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Dr. Jotiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson. (Photo: KRG)
Dr. Jotiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Jutiar Adel KRG Sulaimani International Airport

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dr. Jotiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson, expressed concerns over the attack on Sulaimani International Airport, according to a statement by the KRG. 

“This terrible situation is the result of the occupation of government institutions and their use for illegal activities,” the spokesperson said, and noted this has caused the closure of Turkish airspace to Sulaimani International Airport. 

He urged the return of government power and proper governance to help the people of  Sulaimani, and putting an end to these unjust acts. 

This evening, an explosion took place near the Sulaimani International Airport; no casualties or material damages have been reported so far, according to the airport’s management.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive