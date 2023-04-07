KRG spokesperson expresses concern over Sulaimani International Airport

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dr. Jotiar Adel, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson, expressed concerns over the attack on Sulaimani International Airport, according to a statement by the KRG.

“This terrible situation is the result of the occupation of government institutions and their use for illegal activities,” the spokesperson said, and noted this has caused the closure of Turkish airspace to Sulaimani International Airport.

He urged the return of government power and proper governance to help the people of Sulaimani, and putting an end to these unjust acts.

This evening, an explosion took place near the Sulaimani International Airport; no casualties or material damages have been reported so far, according to the airport’s management.