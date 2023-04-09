PM Barzani ordered the seizure of unregistered weapons in Khabat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday ordered the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) police and security units to seize unregistered weapons in Erbil’s Khabat district.

The operation, which lasted for several days, also recovered stolen vehicles with fake license plates.

Following the killing of a 27-year-old man in a clash between two families in the Khabat district, Erbil security agents arrested 14 suspects and seized a large number of heavy and medium grade weapons.

On December 28, 2022, Hemn Merany, Director General of Diwan at the KRG Ministry of Interior, told KRG’s Media and Information Office that 12 committees have been formed to confiscate unregistered weapons.

Merany added that the KRG Council of Ministers will determine the reward sums for those who voluntarily hand over their weapons. He also reported that 40 committees have been formed to register firearms that include pistols, Kalashnikovs, and assault rifles.