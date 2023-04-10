Politics

Foreign investment in Kurdistan Region totals more than $10 billion

Foreign investors in the Kurdistan Region with a total capital of more than $10 billion represents 15.12% of the total investment projects. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Business and residential towers in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 10, 2022. (Photo: Azar Faruq/Kurdistan 24)
Business and residential towers in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, April 10, 2022. (Photo: Azar Faruq/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Investment in Kurdistan Region Kurdistan Region Board of Investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to figures published by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Board of Investment, since 2006, more than 1,110 projects totaling more than $67 billion have been invested in the Kurdistan Region. Of the total,  45 projects were foreign investment from 16 countries.

Foreign investors in the Kurdistan Region with a total capital of more than $10 billion represents 15.12% of the total investment projects. 

Also, there are 29 joint projects between domestic and foreign investors with a capital of nearly $2 billion, representing 2.53% of total investment projects.

According to the figures, the amount of foreign capital has increased significantly in recent years.

In 2021 alone, the number of foreign projects in the Kurdistan Region has doubled.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive