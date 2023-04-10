Foreign investment in Kurdistan Region totals more than $10 billion

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to figures published by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Board of Investment, since 2006, more than 1,110 projects totaling more than $67 billion have been invested in the Kurdistan Region. Of the total, 45 projects were foreign investment from 16 countries.

Foreign investors in the Kurdistan Region with a total capital of more than $10 billion represents 15.12% of the total investment projects.

Also, there are 29 joint projects between domestic and foreign investors with a capital of nearly $2 billion, representing 2.53% of total investment projects.

According to the figures, the amount of foreign capital has increased significantly in recent years.

In 2021 alone, the number of foreign projects in the Kurdistan Region has doubled.