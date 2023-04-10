Iraqi parliamentary delegation visits Sulaimani following airport attack

Security

The chair of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Defense and Security Committee Abbas Al Zamly is heading the delegation.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The Iraqi security parliamentary delegation arrives in Sulaimani, April 10, 2023. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Iraqi parliament’s security committee arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani to follow up on the latest attack on the city’s airport.

The parliamentary delegation visit comes after a high-ranking military and security delegation, including national security advisors, visited the impact site near the Sulaimani International Airport (SIA) on Saturday.

Local security forces in Sulaimani initially announced on Friday that an explosion took place at the perimeter of the airport without causing any material damages or casualties.

Turkey has denied any involvement in what the city’s authorities describe as a “drone” attack. Ankara has been blamed for the assault, which is believed to have targeted a convoy carrying the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi, and at least three American personnel while they were in the city.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) expressed its concerns regarding the attack, blaming the lack of government authority in the province as a factor for such an incident.

Ankara considers the SDF a Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a decades-old nemesis of the NATO member.

The US-led coalition against ISIS supports the forces in northeast Syria. Turkey had launched three military incursions against the Kurdish forces to minimize their scope of control.

