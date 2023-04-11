Two charitable organizations in Erbil prepare meals for nearly 1,200 people during Ramadan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of people are served a hot meal everyday day at the Pensioners' Center in Erbil during the month of Ramadan.

“We prepare food for more than 1,000 people every day. We serve rice, soup, and bread for the needy,” Muhammed Hawleri, the chief, said.

Those who attend the center are poor and are not able to feed their families. They often have to wait in long lines to receive the food, sometimes waiting for more than half an hour.

“I don’t earn enough money from my job to buy food at times,” Hussein Ibrahim, one of the attendees of the center, stated.

The meal is organized by the Galia Group and Barzani Charity Foundation, which also prepares food for the poor in other times of the year, besides Ramadan.