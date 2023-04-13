KRG condemns recent attack near Sulaimani International Airport: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Wednesday held its weekly meeting, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to address several outstanding issues, according to a statement.

PM @masrourbarzani chairs Council of Ministers meeting



confirming that “a special committee has been formed to investigate the #Sulaimani airport incident." pic.twitter.com/CnLrhrWcoQ — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) April 12, 2023

The first meeting item highighted the importance of protecting its citizens and KRG institutions. PM Barzani strongly condemned the recent attack on Sulaimani International Airport, endangering the lives of innocent civilians, the statement read.

PM Barzani expressed concern that the KRG was not aware of the activities conducted at the airport, a violation of KRG laws that requires notice of such activities to relevant KRG agencies. To address the attack, the Council of Ministers established a committee to investigate the suspension of flights and subsequent attack that took place near the airport.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment for the safety of citizens in Sulaimani and ensured appropriate action will be taken to prevent this from happening again.

The Council also received a presentation from the Minister of Health, Saman Barzinji, about the status of prescription drugs and medical supplies in the public sector.

The Premier praised the Minister for instituting reforms in the health sector. He urged the Ministry to do more to improve the lives of ordinary citizens with medical needs.

With respect to the shortage of medicines in Sulaimani province, the Council of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Finance and Economy to require the banks of Sulaimani to provide the necessary funds to purchase medicines.

Finally, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Kwestan Muhammad, presented a draft Child Protection Policy in the Kurdistan Region, which the Council approved.