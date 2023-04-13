Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani to visit Rome

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, travels to Rome on an official visit on Thursday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, and other officials, the statement added.

In his meeting with the Pope and Italian Premier, Barzani plans to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, expanding areas of mutual cooperation, and other issues of common interest.

In December, the Italian Prime Minister visited the Kurdistan Region and met with senior officials of the Kurdistan Region, including Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

As a member of the international coalition against ISIS, Italy has assisted the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS.

Furthermore, many Italian companies operate in the Region in all sectors, including food, fashion, design, and furniture, the Italian Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti told Kurdistan 24 in November 2022.