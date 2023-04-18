US Ambassador to Iraq reiterates US support to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, on Tuesday received United States Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, at the Baghdad Palace, according to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency.

In the meeting, both sides discussed ways for Iraq and the United States to strengthen their bilateral ties across all sectors that will benefit both nations and ease tensions in the region, the statement added.

Ambassador Romanowski underscored the U.S. commitment to providing necessary assistance to Iraq as part of its strategic partnership with the country.

President Rashid expressed gratitude for the U.S. continuous support. He also stressed that expanding Iraqi-US cooperation is critical for dealing with economic and climate changes, according to the statement.