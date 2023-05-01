Baghdad to host Third International Water Conference

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Baghdad will host the Third International Water Conference on May 6-7, named “Water scarcity, the Mesopotamian marshes, the Shatt al-Arab environment, and the responsibility of all.”

The conference is sponsored by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

The conference will include presentations from several scientific research experts regarding the conditions and causes of water scarcity, the effects of climate change, and ways to confront them, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources.

Ministers from Arab countries, international organizations specialized in the field of water and climate, ambassadors stationed in Baghdad, members of Parliament's Agriculture, Water and Marshes Committee, as well as university professors are expected to participate in the conference.

The theme of the conference this year is on water scarcity issues, water diplomacy, and environmental conservation, as well as wetlands sustainability for prosperity.

Moreover, the conference will focus on strengthening regional and international cooperation to share the benefits of available water resources, and establishing societal security and stability.

The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources reported that the conference aims to find alternative solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and global warming, as well as sustain the marshlands and wetlands to preserve ecosystems and biodiversity.