PM Barzani highlights passing budget bill with Iraqi parliament deputies

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday underscored the importance of passing the federal budget bill in a meeting with the Iraqi speaker of parliament’s deputies.

Barzani received First Deputy Mohsen al-Mandalawi and Second Deputy Shakhawan Abdulla in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in the country, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The prime minister reiterated the importance of passing the federal budget bill, which is currently under discussion in parliament.

He also stressed the need to ensure the financial entitlement of the Kurdistan Region’s share of the budget, as well as supporting the Iraqi ministerial agenda, the press release added.

In his meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Ali Tamim, Barzani discussed similar topics.

Al-Mandalawi is a Feyli Kurd attending the International Scientific Conference on the Genocide of the Kurdistan Nations (the genocide of Faily Kurds). An event organized to present academic studies on the ethnically Kurdish Shiite community.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani attended the conference along with Prime Minister Barzani and KRI President Nechirvan Barzani.

The Iraqi government in recent months prepared a budget bill for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. The draft law is under discussion in parliament.

The financial entitlements of the region have been the source of tensions between the two governments for nearly a decade.