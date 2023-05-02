Crude oil revenues totaled $7.8 billion dollars in April: Iraqi Ministry of Oil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –The total amount of Iraqi crude oil exported in April totaled more than 98.6 barrels, amounting to nearly $7.8 billion, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil based on figures published by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

The average daily oil export was 3.3 million barrels, at an average price of $79 per barrel, the statement added.

Iraq's oil revenue increased by $392 million dollars in April compared to March sales of $7.4 billion.