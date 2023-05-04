PM Masrour Barzani officially invited to Italy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received an invitation to visit Italy from the European country’s premier, according to a Kurdish government statement.

PM Barzani received the Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto in Erbil along with his accompanying delegation on Wednesday. The defense chief officially extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Italy on behalf of Prime Minister Guido Crosetto, the press release noted.

In addition to discussing the latest political developments in Iraq, the officials agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between Erbil and Rome, as well as continue the fight against ISIS.

The minister, reiterating his country’s continued support for Peshmerga forces in the fight against the terror organization, described himself as “an old friend of the Kurds,” according to the statement.

PM Barzani extended his gratitude for the “friendly relations” between the two nations, hoping to improve cooperation across all sectors to expand opportunities and coordinate on shared priorities.

Productive meeting with Defense Minister @GuidoCrosetto in Erbil.



Italy is a long-standing friend and partner, backing our Peshmerga in the war against ISIS.



We’re exploring more bilateral trade and investment. pic.twitter.com/O23JhKrBOA — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) May 3, 2023

FM Crosetto arrived in Erbil on Tuesday afternoon and was received by Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed and other KRG officials. Italy’s top diplomats in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region accompanied the official.

It is the first visit of the Defense Minister to Kurdistan following his assumption of the post in October 2022.

Since 2014, Italy has taken part in the multinational coalition called Operation Inherent Resolve ​​(OIR). Currently, there are nearly 300 Italian soldiers in the Kurdistan Region.

DM Crosetto also met with other top Kurdish officials on Wednesday.

In his meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), he discussed the Peshmerga reform program and the cooperation between the international coalition against ISIS with both the Iraqi Army and Kurdish forces, a statement from Barzani Headquarters’ read.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his gratitude for Italy’s support of Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS as well as the training of Kurdish forces. DM Crosetto reiterated Rome’s continued support for Kurdistan’s Peshmerga forces.

In mid-April, President Nechirvan Barzani visited Rome and met with the European country’s premier Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis.