Iraqi President to attend King Charles III's coronation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Abdullatif Rashid, the President of the Iraqi Republic, on Friday, arrived in London to attend the coronation of King Charles III, according to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency.

The United Kingdom sent an official invitation to the Iraqi President, the statement added.

Upon his arrival at London airport, Rashid was welcomed by Lord Robert Lofven, per the statement.

Iraq's First Lady, Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, and Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, also accompanied the Iraqi President on the visit, according to the statement.

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, which will be held at Westminster Abbey, is scheduled for May 6. Charles will be the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation has been held for the past 900 years.

Many senior officials from around the world are expected to attend the coronation.