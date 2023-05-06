Kurdish cookbook published in Dutch for the first time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A female Kurdish chef has published a Kurdish cookbook in Dutch for the first time in Belgium. The book was launched in the presence of Europeans and the Kurdish diaspora.

Roshan Jaafar, the book's author, has lived in Belgium for more than 25 years. She has been cooking for a nursing home in Leuven for the past 10 years.

“When I was invited to parties and events, I prepared food. The Belgians often admired my dishes, so my husband recommended publishing a book about Kurdish food,” Jaafar told Kurdistan 24.

“I plan to translate the book into French, English and German in the future,” she said.

The Belgian and Kurdish diaspora were also entertained with Kurdish songs and music during the book launch ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, everyone commended the Kurdish chef's dishes.