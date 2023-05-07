PM Barzani, UK Ambassador discuss oil deal and Sinjar Agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday met with UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson Richardson, and his accompanying delegation, including the British Consul General to Erbil Rosy Cave.

During the meeting, PM Barzani discussed the latest developments regarding the April 4th interim oil deal with Baghdad. He explained that the KRG had met all its obligations under the agreement and was awaiting Baghdad’s fulfillment of its obligations to the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The UK envoy reiterated his country’s support to resolve all the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the 2005 constitution and the agreement of both governments.

The UK also expressed their strong support for holding the Region’s sixth parliamentary elections on time (determined to be on November 18, 2023).

The two sides stressed the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and reiterated their support for protecting all the rights of the Yezidi community, fostering a culture of coexistence among the ethnic components.

Erbil and Baghdad in September 2020 struck a deal to normalize the security and administrative situation in the Yezidi-majority town, by removing the outlawed militia groups from the town and allowing the local population to take responsibility for its internal security.

The religious community faced a genocidal campaign in 2014 at the hands of the so-called Islamic State militants that had kidnapped, killed, and sexually enslaved thousands of the community members.

The agreement has yet to be implemented, three years later. The normalization has been hampered by the heavy presence of militia groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The KRG has called on Baghdad numerous times to implement the deal as agreed upon.