Politics

PM Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister meet to strengthen Kurdish unity

Both sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues in the Kurdistan Region through dialogue and cooperation between all political parties in the government.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with his deputy Qubad Talabani, May 8, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Qubad Talabani KRG PUK KRGs ninth cabinet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both officials stressed the importance of maintaining Kurdish unity to preserve national interests and constitutional rights, the statement added.

Financial and administrative issues as well as intragovernmental cooperation were discussed in the meeting. 

Both sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues in the Kurdistan Region through dialogue and cooperation between all political parties in the government, according to the statement.

“I was pleased to host DPM Talabani for lunch today,” Barzani tweeted following the meeting.

“In the spirit of constructive and open dialogue, we discussed issues in the government and agreed on ways to move forward,” he added.

DPM Talabani also tweeted “I had a pleasant and productive lunch with PM Barzani today. Together, we are united in the belief that we can overcome our challenges, work towards better serving our citizens, and remain strong in the face of the many threats facing the Kurdistan Region,” he added.

The meeting between PM Barzani and his deputy comes after months of Talabani's Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) ministerial team boycotting the weekly cabinet sessions.

