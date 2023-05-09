PM Barzani receives the President of the US-Kurdistan Business Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24)– Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to the United States, and David Tafuri, President of the US-Kurdistan Business Council, and accompanying delegation of US oil and gas companies, according to a statement.

“PM Barzani highlighted recent political developments and relations with the Federal Government in Baghdad.” He stressed that the “KRG had fulfilled all of its obligations under the Iraqi Constitution and called on the Federal Government to respect the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights,” according to the KRG statement.

PM Barzani reiterated the KRG's commitment to promoting a culture of ethnic and religious coexistence, protecting religious freedom, and defending all communities' rights.

The delegation praised the KRG reforms, including measures to facilitate investment, digitize services, and streamline the electronic visa process.

The US delegation also met with KRG Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Mohammad Salih.

The Minister of Natural Resources stressed the importance of the oil and gas export agreement between the KRG and the Iraqi government, as well as presenting a summary of the agreement, according to a statement from the KRG.

Meanwhile, the President of the US-Kurdistan Business Council explained that it was his mission to organize a dialogue between companies and senior officials of the Kurdistan Region as well as businessmen, especially investors in the oil and gas business.

Moreover, the Minister of Natural Resources addressed questions asked by the companies' managers. The leader of the delegation expressed the willingness of US companies assistance for further investment, per the statement.