PM Barzani visits Erbil’s local industry exhibition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday visited a local industry exhibition in Erbil.

Kurdistan24 has learned that 150 local companies participated in the exhibition, which will run for three days.

It is the first exhibition of its kind to be held in Erbil.

The exhibition includes local food products, industry, medical supplies, and handicrafts.

“Great visit to Erbil’s local industry exhibition today,” PM Barzani later tweeted.