Politics

Iraqi and Kuwaiti delegations meet to address border demarcation

The joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical committee held its sixth meeting in Kuwait, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The meeting between Iraqi and Kuwaiti delegations, May 14, 2023. (Photo: INA)
The meeting between Iraqi and Kuwaiti delegations, May 14, 2023. (Photo: INA)
Iraq Iraq Kuwait Iraqi Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf announced on Sunday that Kuwaiti and Iraqi delegations met to discuss border demarcation between the two countries.

The joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical committee held its sixth meeting in Kuwait, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf added.

During the meeting, the technical and legal aspects of demarcating maritime borders beyond mark 162 were discussed.

Strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries was also highlighted in the meeting.

The former Iraqi Baathist regime launched an offensive against Kuwait on August 2, 1990, claiming it was the 19th province of Iraq. It occupied the country within two days.

Kuwait remained under Iraqi army control for seven months, before the US-led coalition forced the Iraqi army to withdraw on February 26, 1991, and liberated the country. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive