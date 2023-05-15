Iraqi and Kuwaiti delegations meet to address border demarcation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf announced on Sunday that Kuwaiti and Iraqi delegations met to discuss border demarcation between the two countries.

The joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical committee held its sixth meeting in Kuwait, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf added.

During the meeting, the technical and legal aspects of demarcating maritime borders beyond mark 162 were discussed.

Strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries was also highlighted in the meeting.

The former Iraqi Baathist regime launched an offensive against Kuwait on August 2, 1990, claiming it was the 19th province of Iraq. It occupied the country within two days.

Kuwait remained under Iraqi army control for seven months, before the US-led coalition forced the Iraqi army to withdraw on February 26, 1991, and liberated the country.