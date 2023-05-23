PM Barzani inaugurates Erbil Build Expo 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated the 13th Erbil Build Expo 2023 in the Kurdish capital, with the participation of hundreds of local and international construction companies.

After cutting the inauguration ribbon, along with business representatives and government ministers, PM Barzani toured the expo at the Erbil International Fairground.

At least 300 local and international companies from various construction sectors, including steel, cement, and pipes participated at the Expo this year. Members of the diplomatic community-based in the Kurdistan Region also took part in the inauguration ceremony.

The 4-day exhibition showcases companies representing 15 countries, 80% of which are foreign companies, while 20% are local Kurdish companies.

PM Barzani also participated in a one-on-one discussion about construction projects in the Kurdistan Region as well as the government’s policy regarding reconstruction, safety, and metropolitan masterplans.

Safe, affordable housing projects

In addressing the priorities of projects in the Kurdistan Region, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of affordability as a key feature of any project.

Highlighting the increasing number of construction projects in the Kurdistan Region, the premier also stressed the importance of the companies’ adherence to internationally-accepted building codes and safety regulations. Over the past several years, the Region has witnessed a boom in real estate development projects.

“Quality, landscape, and affordability,” are among the most important considerations the KRG requires, PM Barzani stated.

In order to provide affordable housing to low-income families, the government will undertake a mass construction project of housing units across the Region free of charge, the premier highlighted.

However, he cautioned, the “low cost of construction should not be at the expense of poor quality,” PM Barzani said, recalling poorly-constructed school buildings that did not even “last a year”.

Top government officials have also asked companies to include greenery, such as planting trees, in their projects.

Moreover, special accommodations for people with special needs, such as wheelchair users, should also be included in any construction plans.

Attracting foreign investment, supporting local investors

Reiterating the government's focus on attracting more foreign investment in the Kurdistan Region, PM Barzani expressed his pleasure that a large number of foreign companies were participating in the event.

“I believe the participation of foreign companies in the Kurdistan Region’s investment is increasing annually,” he added, and welcomed any international companies that comply with KRG’s standards to invest in the Region.

The Region is keen to benefit from regional and international experiences in real estate development, Pm Barzani noted. He highlighted examples of Kurdish investors' coordination with their international peers in this sector that could be utilized to further develop the Region’s construction sector.

In order to support local investors, the government provides incentives such as tax and custom fee exemptions.

Regarding government monitoring of construction projects, particularly unfinished enterprises, PM Barzani said the KRG is reviewing all cases where land use is wasted.

"I'm glad to see Kurdistan's investment climate continues to improve at the Erbil Build Expo," Barzani wrote in a tweet.