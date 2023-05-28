AUK to hold fourth graduation ceremony  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of students at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) are set to toss their graduation caps on Sunday afternoon in the presence of thousands of guests.

It is the fourth commencement of the American liberal arts educational institution, where 153 students are graduating from various colleges, including business, arts and sciences, engineering, and international studies.

Senior Iraqi and Kurdistan Region officials are expected to attend the commencement ceremony, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who is the chairman of the Board of Trustees, according to a press release from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohamed al-Halboosi are also attending the commencement, the release added.

The university has six valedictorians this year, according to the released profiles of the top students.

The educational institution has more than 850 students, 45 percent of whom are females.

More than 40% (63) of the graduating class are from the College of Business, followed by the College of Engineering.

The Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS), organized by the Center for Peace and Human Security, is hosted by the University annually. The high-profile event is attended by hundreds of top officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as well as international researchers and journalists.

The AUK was founded in 2014 as a non-profit, special-status institution of higher learning and aims “to shape the next generation of leaders through its curriculum and exceptional faculty.”