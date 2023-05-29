Security

Kurdistan Region Security Council captures 285 drug traffickers

Drugs that were captured by Kurdistan Region Security Council, May 29, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Security Council)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) announced on Monday that from January 23 to May 22 this year, 285 drug dealers and 382 substance abusers have been arrested. 

In a recent operation, 45 kilograms and 80 grams of drugs were confiscated. The drugs included 34.161 kilograms of crystal, 1.5 kilograms of heroin, 4 kilograms of hashish, 4.6 kilograms of opium, 374 grams of Jamaican drug, and 500 grams of marijuana.

They also seized 530 kilograms of Captagon, 2,774 sheets of tramadol, and 70 kilograms of heroin mixed with dried tea leaves.

The KRSC urges its citizens to refrain from using drugs and inform security forces of drug dealers.

