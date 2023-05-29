PM Barzani, UAE's Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al-Nahyan stress strengthening cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahanun bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan, in Erbil, according to a readout.

Ahmed Ibrahim Saeed Al Zahri, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Kurdistan Region, also attended the meeting, according to a readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In the meeting, both officials discussed strengthening relations and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

In recent years, the Region has significantly developed its relations with the UAE. PM Barzani visited the country in mid-February and met with the president, vice president, and the emirs of Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah on the sidelines of the 2023 World Government Summit.

The UAE was one of the first Gulf countries to accept pomegranate exports from the KRG. This was part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector and market Kurdish produce globally.