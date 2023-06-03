Iraqi fighter jets kill 4 suspected ISIS militants in Diyala

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi F-16 fighter jets on Friday killed at least four suspected militants of the so-called Islamic State in Diyala province’s remote areas, according to the military.

The airstrikes targeted hideouts of the ISIS remnants at the Hamrin mountain in Diyala, according to a statement from the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

The military also published footage of the striking moment of the rugged terrain, which harbors the remnants of the group following the territorial defeat it suffered in 2017.

The extremist group is still capable of launching attacks against civilians and security forces.

Following the official conclusion of the US-led coalition's combat mission against ISIS in December 2021, Iraqi security forces have ramped up their efforts to hunt down the group's remnants.

As part of these efforts, Iraqi airstrikes have killed at least 70 ISIS militants, a top official recently said.

The group's militants mainly operate in the remote areas of the east and north of the country. The Iraqi Air Force and Iraqi Army regularly attack their hideouts.

In recent months, the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces have also conducted joint operations with the Iraqi forces against ISIS in the so-called "disputed territories" between Erbil and Baghdad, where the group is most active.