PM Barzani hopes Kurdish factions in Iraqi parliament deal with the budget bill responsibly

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday tweeted his encouragement to Kurdish factions regarding the Iraqi parliament budget bill.

“I hope the Kurdish factions will deal with the budget bill with a sense of national responsibility, as well as protecting the structure of the [Kurdistan] Region, its constitutional rights and financial entitlements,” PM Barzani said in the tweet.

Barzani also hoped that the Kurdish factions would stand against any attempt to weaken the position of the Kurdistan Region.

Yesterday, the Iraqi parliament approved six articles of the budget bill for 2023, 2024 and 2025. Those included are the first, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth articles.

The vote on the second article was postponed, and the fourth article was removed from the bill.

In Article 1 of the approved budget bill, the value of $100 against the Iraqi dinar was set at 130,000 dinars for three years – until the end of 2025 – and the price of one barrel of oil was set at $70.

The budget bill also sets Iraqi oil exports at 3.5 million barrels per day, including 400,000 barrels of oil from the Kurdistan Region.

258 out of 329 Iraqi parliament members attended this Iraqi House of Representatives session.