Politics

KRG Interior Minister Meets with U.S. Counterterrorism Officials

Ahmed’s busy schedule was topped off by late afternoon meetings at the State Department, focused on the fight against ISIS.
author_image Laurie Mylroie
Chris Landberg and Rebar Ahmed at the State Dept, June 12, 2023 (Photo: Bayan Sami Rahman/Twitter)
Chris Landberg and Rebar Ahmed at the State Dept, June 12, 2023 (Photo: Bayan Sami Rahman/Twitter)
USA USA Rebar Ahmed Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman Chris Landberg Ethan Goldrich

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) – The first day of the visit of Rebar Ahmed, Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), to Washington was packed with meetings at the Pentagon, USAID, and the State Department.

Read More: KRG Interior Minister meets with Senior U.S. Officials in Washington

Ahmed is the first senior KRG minister to visit Washington since the formation of the new Iraqi government last October, and his schedule in the U.S. capital was quite full. 

But his schedule on Monday was topped off by late afternoon meetings that had not been previously announced at the State Department with two senior officials, whose work focuses on the fight against ISIS.

The first of those meetings was with Chris Landberg, the Acting Counter Terrorism Coordinator at the State Department and the Acting U.S. Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

As Bayan Abdul Rahman, the KRG envoy to Washington, tweeted, “The Minister thanked the United States for its support to the Peshmerga in the defeat of ISIS and the continuing partnership today.”

“They discussed Al-Hol camp and other security challenges facing Iraq, Syria and Coalition partners,” she explained.

The Minister then met with Ethan Goldrich, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Levant and Syria Engagement. 

“They discussed the need for the repatriation of ISIS terrorists and families to their home countries and the humanitarian situation in northeast Syria,” Abdul Rahman tweeted.

“Both sides agreed,” she added, “that our partnership remains strong and crucial.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive