KRG produces electricity from flare gas recovery

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In order to reduce the environmental impact of waste gas, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet successfully generates electricity from gushers, according to a statement from the KRG.

“One notable achievement is the Garmiyan power plant, a 165 MW station that utilizes flare gas recovery from the Hasira oil wells to produce electricity,” the statement reads.

The power plant was completed in 2021, providing 118 jobs for local residents.

On 35 donums (8.65 acres) of land, the power plant consists of 180 generators and 45 converters. Each generator has a capacity of 0.9 megawatts (MW), resulting in a daily estimated production of 100 MW.

Efforts are also underway by the KRG to increase this output.

With a commitment to minimizing waste gas' negative impact on the environment, the ninth cabinet has implemented environmentally friendly policies.

Besides economic benefits, the project ensures improved electricity supply for Garmiyan residents.

Furthermore, KRG's ninth cabinet stated it is committed to both sustainable energy practices and citizen well-being in these endeavors.