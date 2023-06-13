US wants Kurdistan Region to be stable: KRG Minister of Interior

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed announced on Tuesday in a press conference the results of his recent meetings with the United States Department of Defense and State.

"All the meetings had successful results and we both agreed that we have common interests and should develop those interests," Ahmed said.

The Interior Minister said that the US had reaffirmed its support for the Kurdistan Region within the framework of the Republic of Iraq.

The meetings also touched upon the peace and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“One of the main topics in the meetings was the protection of the Kurdistan Region as the region is a close ally of the coalition forces,” Ahmed stated.

Furthermore, Ahmed revealed that US officials had reiterated that the Iraqi constitution must be implemented.

Regarding Peshmerga reform, the top Kurdish official said it was one of the topics of the meeting.

“The reform process in the Peshmerga forces has seen significant progress. Most of the points included in the agreement between the US Department of Defense and the KRG Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs have been implemented,” Ahmed reaffirmed.

"The United States wants the Kurdistan Region to be a stable and strong region and they reaffirmed that they will continue to work with the Peshmerga forces," he added.

Moreover, the Minister said they also touched upon democracy and freedom of expression in the Kurdistan Region with US top officials.

“The experience of the Kurdistan Region in terms of democracy, freedom of expression, and protection of the rights of different communities was highly appreciated by the United States,” Ahmed reiterated.