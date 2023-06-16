New investment process to be supervised by PM Barzani: Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment Mohammed Shukri on Friday at the Iraq Britain Business Council in London revealed to Kurdistan 24 that they, along with the Minister of Industry and Trade Kamal Muslim, have participated on behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Kurdistan Board of Investment chairman said that the Council is needed to support British companies in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

"We hope to benefit from British companies investing in the Kurdistan Region in agriculture, industry, tourism, higher education and medicine," he added.

Furthermore, he stated that at the conference they discussed very favorable opportunities for foreign investors in the Kurdistan Region.

Shukri reiterated that a significant and new investment process will be announced in the next few days in Erbil, under the direct supervision of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

He also stressed that their goal is to make the Kurdistan Region a prominent place in the Middle East in the future that venture capitalists can invest in.

UK Consul General to Erbil Rosy Cave, in an interview with Kurdistan 24 on January 31, said that around 200 British companies are already exporting to the Kurdistan Region in sectors such as education, food and drink, motor vehicles, and health care.

