First forum for Kurdish poet Latif Halmat held in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The first forum of Kurdish poet Latif Halmat was held on Sunday in Sulaimani. The forum focused on children's literature promotion and many other related issues.

Halmat is one of the most prominent Kurdish poets and one of the pioneers of children's literature. His poetry comprised of many different genres.

“Everyone can write stories and poems for children. It doesn't matter. What matters is to write something enlightening for children,” Halmat told Kurdistan 24.

The forum emphasized that the most effective way to educate children is through children's literature.

Many children were present at the forum. One of them was Shazad Sarkawt, who told Kurdistan 24 that he liked to read books to get away from smartphones and televisions.

A forum organizer, Payam Ibrahim, said that stories and poetry are essential to the education of children.

Halmat was born in 1947 in Kifri, Kurdistan Region and started writing poems in 1963. Many of his poems have been translated into other languages, and he has published 20 works of poetry in Kurdish.