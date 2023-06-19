Iraqi Premier, UN Envoy to Iraq discuss provincial council’s elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Monday received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in Baghdad, according to the PM's media office.

At the meeting, the Iraqi PM confirmed that the government is taking steps to ensure the success of the upcoming provincial council elections.

He also reaffirmed that Iraq is open to the solutions and paths that the UN offers in order to tackle the country’s economic challenges and refugee crisis.

Furthermore, al-Sudani noted that the Iraqi federal government has placed its partnership with the international organization among its priorities to find sustainable solutions.

Hennis-Plaschaert applauded the Iraqi government for addressing deep-rooted problems and for setting priorities based on the basic needs of Iraqi citizens.

Also on Monday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission announced the registration of new coalitions and political forces to participate in provincial council elections in Iraq.

Earlier on March 20, 2023, Iraqi parliament unanimously approved Nov. 6 as the date of the Iraqi provincial council elections. The parliament also voted on Articles 15 and 16 of the electoral law amendment. According to Article 15, 320 seats will be distributed to the provinces, and nine seats will be distributed to the quotas as follows:

- Christians receive five seats in Baghdad, Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh

- Sabians receive one seat in Baghdad province

- Feyli Kurds receive one seat in Wasit province

- Shabak receive one seat in Nineveh province

- Yazidis receive one seat in Nineveh province