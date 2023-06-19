Number of Peshmergas completed English language skills course: KRG Ministry of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A number of Peshmergas finished an English language skills course at the University of Kurdistan in Erbil, according to a tweet from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga.

“An English language course has ended at the University of Kurdistan in Erbil in coordination with the reform Directorate of the MOPE (Ministry of Peshmerga), in which a number of officers and Peshmergas participated to improve their English language skills,” per the tweet.

An English language course has ended at Kurdistan University-Erbil in coordination with the reform Directorate of the MOPE, in which a number of officers and Peshmergas participated to improve their English language skills. pic.twitter.com/zN6R5lfJbF — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) June 19, 2023

The UK Consulate General in Erbil Rosy Cave told Kurdistan 24 that the course consisted of 18 students and stretched a period of 12 weeks from Feb. 2023 until May 2023. Altogether, it contained over 100 hours of coursework.

“This was a second course, next year we’ll have a third course, again for 18 students. We are aiming to start in October. After the third course the project might come to an end as the funding was for 3 years,” the Consul General added.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Peshmerga hosted a top US delegation accompanied by defense contractor Broadleaf, Inc., where they discussed developing a modern, digitalized database to improve the Ministry’s administrative resources. In addition, cybersecurity training for Peshmerga personnel was discussed with a target start-date of July 2023.

