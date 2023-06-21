PM Barzani, UN envoy to Iraq agrees to hold parliamentary elections on time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The main topic of the meeting was to discuss the situation in the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

Both sides agreed to hold parliamentary elections on time. The Prime Minister stressed that elections should not be delayed due to any political force or party.

Moreover, both sides addressed developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights and financial entitlements.

The Kurdistan Region is set to hold its sixth parliamentary elections on Nov. 18, after the political parties failed to reach a deal to hold the polls last year in October.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Kurdish region’s two leading parties, have held numerous rounds of discussion on amending the election law and reactivating the electoral commission. They have yet to reach a consensus.

PM Barzani has repeatedly assured his readiness to fully facilitate the process to hold the elections on time.