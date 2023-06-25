Two wounded in clashes between Sulaimani security forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Clashes between two security forces in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province resulted in casualties among their members on Sunday, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

A detachment of Asayish forces, which is the KRG's internal security, exchanged gunfire with the Emergency Police forces at Malik Mahmud Ring Road in the province on early Sunday.

Two members of the security forces have sustained “light injuries” as a result of the gunfire, according to an informed source speaking to Kurdistan 24 on the condition of anonymity.

The security forces have not officially commented on the incident. But the investigation into the matter has begun, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Driving the wrong way, a vehicle of one of the security forces stopped the other on the road, eyewitnesses in the area recalled the moment the fight broke out between the two sides.

The main road was blocked for 15 minutes due to the fight before more police forces arrived at the scene to de-escalate the situation, Kurdistan 24 has learned from its sources.

Footages shared with Kurdistan 24 show the security vehicles on the blocked road.

Sulaimani has previously witnessed similar fights between various security elements, including its Commandos forces with police and Asayish recently near Sunday's scene.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Sulaimani reporter Aram Bakhtiyar