Erbil media outlet publishes provincial statistics for Eid al-Adha

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil Provincial Media published emergency statistics in a statement on Sunday regarding the four days of the Eid al-Adha holiday in the province.

According to the statement, 143,921 tourists visited Erbil Province during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Concerning security, the statement deemed that the Erbil Security Directorate's plans and preparations were implemented well.

35 crimes have been recorded, of which 26 have been resolved and nine are still under investigation, per the statement.

Furthermore, eight traffic accidents were recorded, resulting in injuries to eight people and the death of one person.

Also during the holiday, nine fire incidents were recorded in the province, and 5,515 patients visited its hospitals.

Moreover, 1,872 animals were slaughtered, of which 513 were large animals and 1,359 were small animals.

Millions of Muslims in the Kurdistan Region started their Eid al-Adha celebrations on June 28, which continued until July 1.

The sacrificial ritual continued until the last day of the holiday, which is one of the two Islamic feasts celebrated annually. The feast also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.