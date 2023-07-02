Coordination Framework supports Iraqi government in implementing the budget law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite Iraqi parties, released a statement on Sunday confirming their support for the Iraqi government in implementing the budget law.

Following a meeting of senior officials of the Coordination Framework in Councilmember Hummam Hammoudi's office, the announcement was released.

In the meeting, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani condemned the burning of the Quran.

They also discussed the Ministry of Electricity's efforts to improve the country's electricity supply.

Furthermore, the officials confirmed their support for the Iraqi government in implementing the budget law.

Iraqi lawmakers approved the country’s largest budget on June 11.

Moreover, they emphasized Iraq's independence and freedom to allocate funds according to the country's interests.

Shiite parties opposing the Sadrist movement formed the Coordination Framework in October 2021.

The Coordination Framework secured 130 seats in the Iraqi House of Representatives.