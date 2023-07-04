Barzani Charity Foundation opens cultural institution in Afrin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Barzani Charity Organization (BCF) on Tuesday in a ceremony opened the Barzani Center for Culture and Development in Afrin.

Numerous intellectuals and community figures from Afrin attended the inauguration ceremony.

Different artistic activities for children and students will be held at this center, such as language learning, music lessons, and painting. The curriculum is designed to unlock the creative potential of prospective students.

The BCF also presented a special needs program to seven Afrin councils on Monday. The program is designed to provide essential services for children and students with physical and emotional disabilities.

Rewac Haji, an Executive Committee member in Afrin, told Kurdistan 24 that the BCF's aid to Afrin will continue in the future through other types of charital work.

After the Turkey-Syria earthquake in February, the BCF was the first agency to deliver humanitarian aid to Afrin and its surrounding areas on Feb. 10, 2023, and it has been continuing to distribute aid since then.

In early 2018, Turkey and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) invaded Afrin as part of Operation Olive Branch, resulting in the displacement of thousands of Kurdish civilians.

Since then, several civilians have been killed by ongoing skirmishes among the various military factions in the country.