Economy

Nearly 6,000 new companies established by KRG’s Ninth Cabinet

Khayat revealed that a new industrial zone is being built in Erbil. This zone will comprise approximately 6,000 acres for new companies to establish and operate in the future.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Dara Jalil Khayat, the President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaking to Kurdistan 24, July 10, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Dara Jalil Khayat, the President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaking to Kurdistan 24, July 10, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KRG ninth cabinet Dara Jalil Khayat companies Investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dara Jalil Khayat, the President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Monday told Kurdistan 24 that nearly 6,000 new companies have been established during the four years of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ninth Cabinet—of which are 150 foreign companies.

Khayat revealed that a new industrial zone is being built in Erbil. This zone will comprise approximately 6,000 acres for new companies to establish and operate in the future.

He added that during the Ninth Cabinet, trade movements, especially with Turkey, Iran, the Gulf countries, and the world, have increased significantly.

Moreover, under this Cabinet over 780 industrial and commercial factories valued at $1.75 billion were licensed, and 13,000 jobs were created in the Region.

More than 270 investment projects valued at $13.5 billion have been implemented in over 10 different sectors during the same period.

The Cabinet has been adamant about implementing its ministerial agenda despite political infighting and other obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in oil prices, several KRG top officials have said on numerous occasions.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive