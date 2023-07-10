More than 400 road and bridge projects have been completed: KRG Minister of Housing and Reconstruction

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dana Abdulkareem, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Minister of Housing and Reconstruction, told Kurdistan 24 that 163 projects are under construction and that 409 road and bridge projects have been completed.

“The projects have been carried out on two bases: the population and the needs of the area. We do not distinguish between different regions of the Kurdistan Region and we have tried to complete the projects fairly,” Abdulkareem said.

Moreover, he stated that the Ninth Cabinet faced many challenges, like the demonstrations in Iraq, the resignation of Iraqi Premier Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and the COVID-19 epidemic.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has distributed monthly salaries and has not added any debt. However, the Cabinet has repaid more than $3 billion in previous debts.

In early 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic led to the closure of many businesses in the Region, as the KRG mandated strict curfews to stop the virus' spread. This relationship is expressed in the lack of revenue growth from the 2019-2020 tax years.

Aside from road and bridge projects, the KRG recently announced the construction of 118 ponds and ten dams with a total capacity of 243 million cubic meters of water.