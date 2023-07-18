Kurdistan Region president arrives in Baku

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday arrived in the Azerbaijani capital Baku to begin his official visit to the Caucasian country.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov received Barzani at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Barzani later met with the Caucasian country's president Ilham Aliyev at Zagulba Presidential Residence in Baku.

The Kurdish president is expected to meet with a number of officials in Baku to discuss economic and investment ties between the two nations.

It is the Kurdish president's first official visit to the country following a meeting Barzani had with Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where the Kurdish leader was officially invited to visit Baku.

Baku has previously expressed willingness to open its Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein has recently discussed ramping up efforts to launch direct flights between Baku with both Erbil and Baghdad.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Turkey reporter Hesen Kako