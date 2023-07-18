Barzani, Aliyev discuss promoting Azerbaijani investments in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday discussed promoting Azerbaijani investments in Iraq’s Kurdish region, the presidency spokesperson said.

Barzani on Tuesday arrived in the capital Baku, where he was received by the country’s deputy prime minister.

The Kurdish and Caucasian presidents later met at Zagulba Presidential Residence to discuss bilateral ties in numerous sectors, including economy, investment, and culture.

Barzani and Aliyev discussed promoting Azerbaijani investments in Kurdistan Region and a number of opportunities were discussed, Dilshad Shahab, the Kurdish presidency’s spokesperson, told reporters.

Kurdistan Region’s authorities will pave the way for opening the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission, which has been greenlighted by Baku and Erbil authorities, Shahab added.

He hailed the cultural and historic ties between the two nations.

The leaders also discussed expanding tourism and investments in the energy sector, a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency read.

It is the Kurdish president's first official visit to the country following a meeting Barzani had with Aliyev in March on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where the Kurdish leader was officially invited to visit Baku.

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein has recently discussed ramping up efforts to launch direct flights between Baku with both Erbil and Baghdad.