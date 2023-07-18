PM Barzani marks Islamic New Year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated all Muslims in Kurdistan and the world on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

He asked God to make the occasion a year for prosperity and further progress in Kurdistan, as well as peace and tranquility around the world.

“On this holy occasion, we emphasize the promotion of the true principles of the holy religion of Islam, the culture of peaceful coexistence, mutual acceptance, and religious moderation,” PM Barzani said in the statement.

The month marking the Islamic New Year is known as Muharram, and it is considered the second holiest month after Ramadan.

The lunar Hijri calendar consists of 12 months and either 354 or 355 days, approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. While it commences with Muharram, it ends with the observance of Dhul al-Hijjah.