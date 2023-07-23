Religion

KDP President Masoud Barzani receives Chaldean Church Patriarch

KDP President Masoud Barzani (right) during his meeting with received Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, July 23, 2023. (Photo: The Barzani Headquarters)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani received Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, and his accompanying delegation in Pirmam, Erbil Province, according to Barzani Headquarters.

At the meeting, Cardinal Sako expressed his gratitude for the respect and inclusiveness the Kurdistan Region has shown for religious minorities.

He congratulated KDP President Barzani for promoting coexistence among various communities in the Kurdistan Region with his wisdom and leadership.

Furthermore, the Cardinal referred to the recent decision of the Iraqi president and called it an incorrect and dangerous decision that has hurt the Christian community and is against the principles of coexistence.

After the Iraqi presidency issued a new decree on July 3, replacing Decree No. 147 of 2013 that designated Sako as patriarch, the patriarch decided to withdraw from Baghdad and transfer the patriarchate to Erbil.

Meanwhile, KDP President Barzani welcomed the Cardinal and reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region is a land of coexistence between all ethnic and religious communities. 

He also stated that during the fight against ISIS, he told a delegation of Christian clerics that Kurdistan is their country.

Moreover, President Barzani expressed his concern about the Iraqi President's decision and hoped it would be reviewed and corrected.

Lastly, the Christian delegation briefed President Barzani on the situation in Nineveh province, Christians' lives and welfare, as well as future dangers.

On Friday, the Cardinal arrived in Erbil from Istanbul and was welcomed by senior Kurdistan Region officials.

