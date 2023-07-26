Scarce oak tree found in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Arborists have discovered a rare species of oak tree in the Bradost region of the Sidakan sub-district, known as the Caucasian oak (taxonomically known as Quercus macranthera).

A team of arborists and environmental activists with the local administration are currently researching methods to preserve this tree and prevent the species’ extinction, according to a Kurdistan 24 team that accompanied the arborists.

The environmental team has fenced off the surrounding area to protect the Caucasian oak.

"93 percent of Kurdistan's trees are oak trees. Therefore, we will do our best to protect these oak trees," Nariman Salih, director of the oak protection project, told Kurdistan 24.

Salih also noted that there are five species of oak trees in the Kurdistan Region and one of them that is on the verge of extinction is the Caucasian tree.

“The aim of our project is to protect the Caucasian tree from extinction,” he added.

Moreover, Dr. Saman Abdulrahman, president of the Kurdistan Plant Institute, told Kurdistan 24 that they want to send a message to the people of the Kurdistan Region that they must protect the Caucasian oak.

There are 430 oak species in the world, five of which are in the Kurdistan Region.

70 years ago, 250 Caucasian oaks were recorded in the Kurdistan Region, but now only 30 to 40 Caucasian oaks remain.