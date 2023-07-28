Turkish drone targets a vehicle in Sulaimani Province, four PKK fighters killed

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone targeted a vehicle in the Sharbazher area of Sulaimani Province, Shaho Osman, the governor of Sharbazher, confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

The drone strike damages are still unknown, the governor added.

Osman also revealed that a fire broke out in the area, and civil defense and security forces rushed to the scene.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced in a statement that four Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters were killed in the strike and one fighter was wounded.

The strike took place at 8 p.m. on Friday in the village of Rangena in the sub-district of Chwarta, according to CTD.

Also, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (a.k.a. MIT) announced on Friday the killing of Masoud Jalal Osman, known as Zagros Chakdar, the head of the PKK in Sinjar.

Previously on July 17, a military drone bearing Turkish flags on its wings was found crashed in a rural area of Sulaimani Province. Turkish defense officials have not commented on the incident thus far.

Moreover, on Oct. 4, 2022, the CTD announced that a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle of PKK fighters in the Zalani sub-district of Sharbazher, killing two PKK fighters and wounding another.

Bolstered by its advanced drone industry, Turkey has recently ramped up its aerial attacks on the alleged PKK targets in urban sites in the Kurdistan Region, where a number of the group’s militants have so far been assassinated.