KRSC releases a statement regarding Brigadier Sofi’s assassination

Aftermath of the explosion, July 23, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On July 23, Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Brigadier Muhammed Mirza Sofi was killed when his car exploded on a public street near Zakho Military College.

In a statement on Friday, the KRSC announced the results of its investigation.

The statement said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was responsible for the attack.

A bomb was attached to Brigadier Sofi's car in front of his house at about 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 23. It was detonated by remote control at 7:49 p.m., the statement added.

Moreover, the statement revealed that they had previously been informed through the institutions affiliated with the KRSC that the PKK leadership had planned to target several KRSC officers.

The KRSC condemned the attack and stressed that the perpetrators will be punished according to the law.

Furthermore, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a statement condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the family of Brigadier Sofi. 

