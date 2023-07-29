Fabrizio Romano discusses Mbappe's future with Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fabrizio Romano, a world-renowned soccer journalist, on Saturday answered questions from Kurdistan 24’s sports anchor Aveen Hussein about Kylian Mbappe's future this summer.

Aveen Hussein: What decision will Mbappe make this summer?

Fabrizio Romano: I don't know about Mbappe. Real Madrid have yet to decide, so we have to wait and see what happens.

Aveen Hussein: Which is the best contract signed this summer?

Fabrizio Romano: This is a very significant question. I think Ilkay Gundogan's deal with Barcelona is the finest deal ever. He's a talented player.

Fabrizio Romano was born in Naples in 1993 and currently lives in Milan. He speaks Italian, English, Spanish and Portuguese. He has worked as a football transfer journalist since 2011. He joined Sky Sports in 2012, with work done for other sports outlets such as The Guardian, CBS Sports, and CaughtOffside.

An internet personality, Romano is known for using the slogan “Here We Go” when announcing a completed transfer in the soccer world. The journalist has more than 50 million fans across social networks, including 21.2 million followers on Instagram, 11 million followers on Facebook, nearly two million subscribers on YouTube, and 17.3 million followers on Twitter.